Thanks to its newly added greenhouse, Lodi High School will be able to help in the continuation and growth of pollination in the region. The school will also be able to provide another learning experience for its students.
Recently, the high school was one of five — four in Wisconsin — to be awarded the Pollinator Habitat Grant from the Sand County Foundation. All grants are specifically for the agriculture and/or science programs at each school.
To qualify for the grant, schools need greenhouses or suitable indoor growing areas to raise nearly 600 seedlings of milkweed, prairie blazing star, wild bergamot, and other species, which they will soon receive. The schools are also required to identify a location to transplant these native wildflowers in the spring, and tend to them through the summer.
“My reaction to receiving the grant was excitement that we'll be able to provide such a great learning opportunity to students,” said Connor Anderson, an agriculture teacher at LHS and advisor for Lodi FFA. “The Landscaping class will get to select the site, prepare the site, grow the plants in our new greenhouse, and then plant them on the site.”
LHS Principal Joe Jelinek added, “I was thrilled Mr. Anderson and the Agriculture Department was awarded this grant. Anytime our students or staff are afforded opportunities to expand their experience at LHS, because of earning extra funds and resources, is a great thing. This is another example of why the recent addition of the new greenhouse at Lodi High School was a necessity for our ever-expanding agriculture programming.”
The grants are part of an overall project by the Sand County Foundation to give imperiled insect pollinators and monarch butterflies help from high school students by providing them wildflowers to assist with overall pollination.
“Our objective is to engage students in adding native wildflower diversity to the agricultural landscape for the benefit of pollinators,” said Craig Ficenec, Sand County Foundation Program Director. “Pollinators are essential for crop pollination and ecological diversity, but the numbers of wild bees, honey bees and monarch butterflies have dropped, partly because of the loss of native wildflower habitat near farmland.”
“From the interest in this program, it’s clear that teachers, students and landowners in the Midwest care about the plight of pollinators and monarchs,” he added.
Anderson said he expects to receive the hundreds of seedlings in the middle of April.
“We will grow them, upsize them, and then transplant them to the chosen site — whenever the weather allows — after at least two weeks in the greenhouse,” Anderson said. “So anywhere from early- to mid-May is the hope for moving to the site.”
Ficenec has some advice on how to choose the final destination for the seedlings.
“For transplanting, we encouraged applicants to find a site on or near agricultural land,” he said.
Anderson said that a specific site where Lodi students will eventually plant the grown seedlings is still unknown. He added that if residents, or anyone else familiar with the Lodi area, know of a site that the school should consider for the pollinator friendly native flower species, they can contact him at anderco@lodischoolswi.org or at 608-592-3853 Ext. 4449.
In addition to the seedlings, each of the five schools will receive a training webinar and consultation, and $1,000 for the school district or FFA chapter to offset upcoming project expenses.
“Plans for the funds are not 100% set yet,” Anderson said. “But I can see them contributing to new tools for the landscaping work and an addition of a vertical farming structure to the agriculture program.”
The other Wisconsin high schools to receive the grants were Bay Port, Kiel and Riverdale (in Muscoda). Mesabi East Schools in Aurora, Minnesota will also receive a grant.
In addition to the grant program, all teachers can access a Pollinator Habitat Curriculum Guide developed through a partnership between Sand County Foundation and Earth Partnership at the University of Wisconsin. The guide’s 28 activities, aligned with state and national education standards, engage students in planning, establishing, managing and monitoring prairie habitat for insect pollinators and grassland birds. The guide is available for free download at https://bit.ly/2JHdq1u.
The Sand County Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that “champions voluntary conservation practices by farmers, ranchers and forestland owners to improve soil, water and wildlife habitat."
