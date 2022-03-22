A Lodi man was sentenced to 180 days in jail on Tuesday following a conviction for felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a fourth offense.
Nick Raymond Johnson, 37, appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court, where he entered a plea of no contest to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a fourth offense, while two other related charges were dismissed.
The case came from an incident just under a year ago according to the criminal complaint, when on the evening of March 31 a Lodi Police Officer did a check on Johnson’s vehicle as he drove by, which showed that Johnson’s license had been revoked. The officer attempted a traffic stop on County Highway J near Development Drive, but the car continued just over another kilometer, eventually pulling into the driveway of Johnson’s home.
There, Johnson got out of the vehicle and, despite warnings from the officer, did not get back inside the vehicle and, according to court documents, told the officer he had “a couple” beers while waiting for a pizza, then clarifying he had six IPA beers, which he admitted to being “more than enough.” Johnson then registered .14 on a preliminary breath test.
At the time, Johnson had been convicted of three previous OWIs in November 2006, January 2014, and February 2017.
In Tuesday’s hearing Judge Todd Hepler gave Johnson a withheld sentence with 24 months of probation on the condition of serving 180 days in jail with Huber work release.