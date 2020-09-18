On Sunday, September 27, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church welcomes all to its social distancing Fall Fest from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The church will hold a drive through pick up of its famous Swiss steak and ham dinner, “with all the fixin’s.” The meal is for carry out only and will be delivered straight to your vehicle.
The cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children aged 12 and under.
The church is also looking for volunteers to help serve the meals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.