On Sunday, September 27, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church welcomes all to its social distancing Fall Fest from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The church will hold a drive through pick up of its famous Swiss steak and ham dinner, “with all the fixin’s.” The meal is for carry out only and will be delivered straight to your vehicle.

The cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children aged 12 and under.

The church is also looking for volunteers to help serve the meals.

