The Blessed Trinity Parish will host its first drive-through fish fry event at St. Michael’s in Dane (109 S. Military Road) from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.

Each order will receive three pieces of deep-fried breaded cod, with a baked potato or french fries, and baked beans, coleslaw, dinner rolls and the famous fritters.

Dinners cost $12 per person with a charge of $2 for each additional piece of fish.

