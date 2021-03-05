Fitz's

Fitz’s on the Lake will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day benefit from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17. The event will help raise money for the Azheimer’s and Dementia alliance of Wisconsin.

 File photo

Orders of corned beef and cabbage will be available for $12.99. You can order meals to go or make reservations for socially-distanced dining.

A raffle will also be held, with tickets being $5 apiece. A drawing will be at 7 p.m. and you do not have to be present to win. There will be many prizes, but the grand prize is a one-night stay at the Grand Marquis hotel in Wisconsin Dells.

All raffle ticket proceeds, as well as 10% of the food sales, will be donated to the ADAW. Fitz’s on the Lake owner Mark Obois has noted that last year’s event raised about $5,000 for the ADAW.

Fitz’s is located at W11602 Highway V in Lodi. Call 608-592-3302 to make a reservation or a to-go order.

