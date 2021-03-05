On Wednesday, March 17, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Fitz’s on the Lake will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day benefit. The event helps raise money for the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW).
Orders of corned beef and cabbage will be available for $12.99. You can order meals to go or make reservations for socially-distanced dining.
A raffle will also be held, with tickets being $5 apiece. A drawing will be at 7 p.m. and you do not have to be present to win. There will be many prizes, but the grand prize is a one-night stay at the Grand Marquis hotel in Wisconsin Dells.
All raffle ticket proceeds, as well as 10% of the food sales, will be donated to the ADAW. Fitz’s on the Lake owner Mark Obois has noted that last year’s event raised about $5,000 for the ADAW.
Fitz’s is located at W11602 Highway V in Lodi. Call 608-592-3302 to make a reservation or a to-go order.
