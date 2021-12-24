The Wisconsin Holstein Association will hold its annual Junior Holstein Convention in collaboration with the Waupaca-Waushara Junior Holstein Association at the Red Lion Hotel in Appleton, December 28-30, 2021. Youth from across the state will be recognized for their outstanding achievements in multiple categories. The top award recipients for those excelling with their Junior Holstein projects will be the Distinguished Junior Members (ages 17-21), Young Distinguished Junior Members (ages 13-16), and 12 & Under Recognition award winners (ages 12 and younger). They will be recognized on the Wednesday evening of convention, December 29, 2021.
Paige Sweatt will be recognized as a Young Distinguished Junior Member. She is the 16-year-old daughter of Paul and Jenny Sweatt. She is a junior at Lodi High School and resides on the family’s six-acre home farm in Dane. Paige is a member of the Junior Holstein Association, the Lodi Challengers 4-H Club, and Lodi FFA, where she holds officer positions and is actively involved. Paige enjoys showing at the local, county, state and national levels.
The Wisconsin Holstein Association is a nonprofit organization that strives to increase knowledge and provide opportunities to youth by involvement through the Registered Holstein project. The Association positively influences young people by recognizing and congratulating their achievements and accomplishments in the dairy industry. For more information on WHA, visit www.wisholsteins.com or call 1-800-223-4269.