Medora Richards, a recent Lodi High School graduate, was one of two people to receive a 4-H Key Award during a meeting of the Columbia County 4-H Ambassadors the last week of July. The presentations were made at that time as an earlier gathering had not be possible.
Portage’s Alyssa Frisch was the other recipient of the award.
The prestigious 4-H Key Award, one of the highest recognitions a 4-H member can receive, honors a select group of 4-H participants annually — 2% of the county’s 4-H membership ages 14 and older. The youth receiving this award are those individuals who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in their 4-H club and their community. Columbia County youth interested in this honor must apply for selection by completing a cover letter and a resume prior to completing an interview.
According to Columbia County 4-H Youth Development Educator, Pat Wagner, this year’s winners exemplify the goals and values of the Wisconsin 4-H Program. Both recently graduated from 4-H and will be attending college this fall.
Richards, she was a member of the Arlington Prairie Producers 4-H club and she, too, was a 4-H club officer and a 4-H youth project leader. Both were also active in 4-H at the state and/or national level and were well known for the roles they played as 4-H camp counselors in the Columbia County 4-H camp program.
Frisch, a seven-year member of the New Directions 4-H club, was actively involved in her 4-H club through project enrollment as well as leadership contributions as a 4-H club officer and a 4-H youth project leader. Both she and Richards were active as Columbia County 4-H Ambassadors. They will be missed, but they will be contributors in any community they become members of in the future.
The 4-H Key Award recipients are high school students with at least three years of experience in 4-H and one year as a youth leader. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Rural Mutual Insurance Company sponsor the Wisconsin 4-H Key Award program. They have sponsored these awards for over 25 years, helping 4-H to honor some of Wisconsin’s finest youth.