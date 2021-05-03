The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 30-year-old Sauk City man who died following a traffic crash on Saturday, May 1.
The crash occurred on Hwy. 188 near Inama Road in the Town of Roxbury and was reported to authorities at or about 5:06 AM. The individual has been identified as Tyler J. Plescia.
Plescia was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. A forensic examination was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday, May 3. Preliminary results of the examination confirm that Plescia’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Additional testing is underway at this time.
This death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.