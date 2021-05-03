The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 30-year-old Sauk City man who died following a traffic crash on Saturday, May 1.

The crash occurred on Hwy. 188 near Inama Road in the Town of Roxbury and was reported to authorities at or about 5:06 AM. The individual has been identified as Tyler J. Plescia.

Plescia was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. A forensic examination was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday, May 3. Preliminary results of the examination confirm that Plescia’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Additional testing is underway at this time.

This death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Recommended for you

Load comments