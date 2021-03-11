March 1-8
March 1
Security check at 12:01 a.m.
House watch at 12:23 a.m.
Fleet maintenance at 3:31 a.m.
Traffic stop at 7:58 a.m. at 1100 block of Sauk Street in the city of Lodi.
Vehicle lockout at 10:16 a.m. at Lodi Middle School.
Security check at 11:03 a.m. at Kwik Trip.
Fleet maintenance at 11:16 a.m.
Traffic stop at 2:09 p.m. for a vehicle traveling 35 mph in a 25 mph zone. The officer gave the driver a verbal warning.
Traffic stop at 3:12 p.m. at Lodi High School for speeding in a school zone. The officer gave the driver a verbal warning.
Lost/found at 4:25 p.m. The officer took a call for found cash.
Driving complaint at 4:47 p.m. at Water Street. The officer was unable to locate the vehicle within the city limits.
Squad damage found at 4:59 p.m.
Traffic stop at 6:09 p.m. for a moving violation. The officer issued a written warning.
Traffic stop at 6:34 p.m. at Hwy. 113 and South County Line Road for an equipment violation. A verbal warning was issued.
Traffic stop at 6:37 p.m. near Lodi Middle School for a vehicle failing to stop at the stop sign. The officer issued a written warning.
Traffic stop at 7:06 p.m. at 100 block of Pleasant Street for a moving violation. The driver was cited for operating after suspension of driver’s license, speeding 16 to 19 mph over the limit and received a written warning for a license restriction.
Security check at 10:37 p.m.
Traffic stop at 11:10 p.m. for speeding. The driver was cited for speeding 1-10 mph over the limit.
Traffic stop at 11:27 p.m. for an equipment violation. The driver was given a warning for equipment and insurance violations.
March 2
Foot patrol at 12:48 a.m. for 24-hour parking enforcement.
House watch at 3:15 a.m.
Traffic stop at 3:36 a.m. for equipment violation. A warning was issued.
Traffic stop at 4:17 a.m. at for equipment violation. A warning was issued.
Ordinance violation reported at 9:03 a.m. The subject reported three vehicles at different residents with vehicles stored on the property.
Security check at 10:32 a.m.
Traffic stop at 11:14 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 113 and South County Line for a vehicle traveling 39 mph in a 25 mph zone. The officer issued a citation.
Foot patrol at 2:14 p.m. at Haberman and Goers Park.
Traffic stop at 3:50 p.m. at for moving violations. A warning was issued.
Keep the peace at 4:16 p.m. No law violations were found.
Security check at 8:11 p.m.
Security check at 8:25 p.m. at Kobussen.
Security check at 8:31 p.m. at Lodi Self Storage.
Security check at 8:42 p.m. at Lodi Valley Dental.
Security check at Lodi Medical Clinic.
Extra patrol at 10:14 p.m. Radar enforcement conducted.
Traffic stop at 10:40 p.m. at for an equipment violation. A warning was given.
Security check at 10:55 p.m.
March 3
Security check at 12:04 a.m.
Traffic stop at 12:09 a.m. for equipment violation. A warning was issued.
Security check at 1:12 a.m.
Security check at 1:28 a.m.
Parking violation at 1:53 a.m. 24-hour parking violation. The vehicle was cited.
Security check at 1:12 p.m.
Two-vehicle accident at 3:55 p.m.at Lindsey Road and Portage Street. No injuries but minor damage was reported.
Security check at 8:08 p.m.
Security check at 10:54 a.m.
Security check at 10:33 a.m.
Agency assist at 11:42 a.m. A Lodi officer assisted a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy on a traffic stop on Portage near Parr in the city of Lodi.
Security check at 12:36 a.m.
Traffic stop at 1:01 a.m. The officer observed a black vehicle with dark tint leave Kwik Trip towards Prairie Street in the City of Lodi. The officer went west on Sauk Street to intercept the vehicle. The vehicle appeared to have no specific destination and to be attempting to lose the officer. The officer caught up and conducted a check. The single registered owner showed a revoked driver’s license status. The officer initiated a traffic stop on Hwy. 113 near S. County Line in the Town of Lodi. The officer made contact with the suspects and observed a green leafy substance on the passenger’s lap. The officer could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver and passenger denied being in possession of anything illegal or smoking marijuana. The driver and passenger asked to step out of the vehicle and both were searched. The vehicle was systematically searched and nothing of value was located. The driver was given a citation for operating after revocation. The driver and passenger released to another party, and the vehicle was left well off of the roadway on Hwy. 113 near S. County Line. The driver stated the vehicle would be removed later that day.
House watch at 1:55 a.m.
Security check at 2:34 a.m.
Security check at 2:34 a.m.
Security check at 2:42 a.m.
Foot patrol at 2:52 a.m. at the 100 block of S. Main in the city of Lodi.
Security check at 3:05 a.m.
Extra patrol at 3:10 a.m.
Security check at 3:42 a.m.
Security check at 3:38 a.m.
Citizen assist at 3:47 a.m. A Lodi officer observed a garage door left open in the 500 block of Seminary in the city of Lodi. A crime prevention notice was left on the door.
Parking violation at 4:01 a.m. A citation was issued.
Extra patrol at 7:30 a.m. Police received a report of school traffic issues during drop-off and pick-up times in the area of Parr Street and Millston Avenue.
Death investigation at 7:49 a.m. Police responded to the 700 block of Clark Street.
Extra patrol at 9:56 a.m. Police received a report of vehicles conducting U-turns in mid-block of S. Main Street.
Traffic stop at 10:29 a.m. at Portage and Clark streets.
Traffic stop at 10:59 a.m. for illegal U-turn at 100 block of S. Main Street. A warning was issued.
Traffic stop at 11:19 a.m. the 100 block of S. Main Street. A warning was issued.
Welfare check at 4:01 p.m. at Piggly Wiggly.
911 hang-up at 5:27 p.m. at the 500 block of Seminary Street.
Traffic stop at 6:32 p.m. at Spring Street and Portage Street. A verbal warning was issued for a moving violation.
Traffic stop at 6:56 p.m. at Hwy. 113 and Ryan Road. A verbal warning was issued for an equipment violation.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 7 p.m. at in the area of Kwik Trip the officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
Traffic stop at 8:51 p.m. near Seminary in the city of Lodi for failure to stop at a stop sign. The driver was given a written warning.
Security check at 11:19 p.m.
Security check at 11:25.
Security check at 11:49.
March 5
Security check at 12:17 a.m.
Security check at 12:27 a.m.
House watch at 12:47 a.m.
Citizen assist at 12:52 a.m. An officer located a construction trailer with an open door exposing construction tools at the 100 block of Vilas Hibberd in the city of Lodi. The officer left a crime prevention card and secured the door with a padlock.
Security check at 1:16 a.m.
Security check at 1:17 a.m.
Foot patrol art 2:36 a.m. at the 100 block of Joyce Drive in the city of Lodi.
Citizen assist at 2:52 a.m. An office found an open garage door exposing valuables in the 100 block of Joyce Drive in the city of Lodi. A crime prevention card was left on the door.
Extra patrol at 3 a.m.
Security check at 3:07 a.m.
Parking violation at 3:13 a.m. The vehicle was cited for the 3-5 a.m. parking violation in the 100 block of S. Main Street.
Security check at 3:25 a.m.
Security check at 3:49 a.m.
Extra patrol at 7:47 a.m.
Extra patrol at 10:41 a.m.
Traffic stop at 10:46 a.m. at the 600 block of N. Main Street.
Security check at 11:13 a.m. at Kwik Trip.
911 hang-up call at the 100 block of S. Main Street. An emergency button activation in an elevator had been pushed but the officer observed no emergency.
Security check at 12:58 p.m.
Extra patrol at 1:51 p.m. with stationary radar at Bellin and Corner Street.
Traffic stop at 1:53 p.m. at Hwy. 113 and South County Line for speeding. The officer issued written warnings for a defective break lamp and failure to carry proof of insurance.
Traffic stop at 2:27 p.m. at Corner Street and South Street. The officer issued the driver a verbal earning for speeding and an insurance violation.
Extra patrol at 2:50 p.m. for speed limit enforcement at Sauk Street near Lodi High School, Middle School and Primary School.
Traffic stop at 3:19 p.m. near the intersection of Pheasant Creek and Sauk Street for speeding on a school zoning. The officer issued a verbal warning for speeding and a written warning for an insurance violation.
Extra patrol/traffic enforcement at Strangeway Avenue and Chestnut Street.
Traffic stop at 6:05 p.m. for failure to stop at stop sign. A verbal earning was issued.
Traffic stop at 6:11 p.m. for speeding. A warning was issued.
Traffic stop at 6:47 p.m. for equipment violation. The driver was cited for license restriction.
Traffic stop at 9:07 p.m. at the Log Tavern for a defective headlight. A verbal warning was given.
Traffic stop at 9:11 p.m. for speeding. The driver was issued a citation for speeding and after motor vehicle suspension
Traffic stop at 10:31 p.m. for operating while intoxicated. The officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. As a result, Benjamin Zietlow, 41, of Verona, was arrested for operating while under the influence, 1st offense. He was released to a responsible party.
March 6
Security check at 1:55 a.m.
Security check at 3:08 a.m.
Foot patrol at 3:15 a.m. Parking enforcement on Elizabeth Street.
Extra patrol/traffic enforcement at 3:28 a.m.
Security check at 11:08 a.m. Lodi Kwik Trip.
24-hour parking violation at 12:48 p.m. The officer chalked the tires.
Agency assist at 1:23 p.m. An office assisted the Janesville Police Department.
Extra patrol at 3:51 p.m. with stationary radar at Water Street.
911 hang-up call at 4:41 p.m. at Prospect Avenue. The officer was unable to locate the caller.
Traffic stop at 6:12 p.m. at Hwy. 113 near South County Line for a registration violation. A written warning was issued.
Traffic stop at 6:47 p.m. at Hwy. 113 near South County Line for a registration violation. A verbal warning was given for registration violation and insurance violation.
Security check at 7:52 p.m.
Security check at 9:29 p.m.
House watch at 9:34 p.m.
Extra patrol/traffic enforcement at 9:36 p.m.
Foot patrol at 10:02 p.m. at the 1100 block of Sauk Street.
March 7
Welfare check at 11:48 a.m. at the 100 block of Portage Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 1:25 p.m. at the 300 block for Parr Street. The officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
Security check at 1:50 p.m.
Security check at 2:29 p.m.
Foot patrol on Church Street. All appeared OK.
Extra patrol/traffic enforcement at 3:11 p.m. at Corner Street.
Traffic stop at 3:35 p.m. near the intersection of Hwy. 113 and South County Line Road. The officer issued a verbal warning for speeding and an insurance violation.
Ordinance violation at 4:14 p.m.
Security check at 6:02 p.m.
Security check at 6:15 p.m.
Extra patrol/traffic enforcement at 7:40 p.m. at Sauk Street.
Security check at 8:18 p.m.
Noise complaint at the 299 block of Pleasant Avenue. A warning was issued.
Foot patrol at 9:47 p.m.
Security check at 10:57 p.m.
Security check at 11:47 p.m.
March 8
Security check at 12:11 a.m.
Security check at 12:13 p.m.
Security check at 12:17 p.m.
Security check at 12:21p.m.
Security check at 1:50 p.m.
Security check at 1:58 p.m.
Security check at 2:02 p.m.
Security check at 2:41 p.m.
Security check at 2:45 p.m.
Traffic patrol at 7:53 at the 1100 block of Sauk Street.
Extra patrol/traffic safety at 8:25 a.m. at the 100 block of Spring Street.
