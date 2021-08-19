A 32-year-old Sun Prairie man is facing 12 years in prison after being arrested for allegedly making threats against a Lodi police officer, a Columbia County sheriff’s deputy and their families.
The incident took place during the early morning hours of Aug. 7 at the Waddle Inn, resulting in Zackery A. Raether being charged with two class H felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer.
A $5,000 signature bond was set by Judge W. Andrew Voigt that was posted.
Raether made an initial appearance on Aug. 11. Judge W. Andrew Voigt established conditions, including a stipulation that Raether is not allowed to possess a firearm while the case is ongoing. He is also ordered to have no contact with the officers or their families.
Lodi Police Officer Kyle McCarty was dispatched to the Waddle Inn at 1:15 a.m. Aug. 7 in response to a report of an armed intoxicated male in a minivan near the Waddle Inn, according to the criminal complaint.
Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith said that while inside of the Waddle Inn, a gun had allegedly fallen out of Raether’s pocket.
“After some period of time, the police department was contacted,” said Chief Smith.
McCarty noticed the suspect vehicle was parked in a nearby grass field and waited for back-up.
After Deputy Ronald A. Stage and Sgt. Brian Poulin arrived on scene, the officers attempted to make contact Raether inside his vehicle. The complaint notes that officers approached the vehicle with flashlights, making loud commands for Raether to show his hands, but Raether did not respond.
As the officers set up just outside the vehicle, Raether reportedly put his hands up and exited through the rear passenger sliding door on the driver’s side, after Sgt. Poulin opened the rear driver’s side van door. After being handcuffed, Raether was escorted to McCarty’s marked patrol vehicle.
According to the complaint, Officer McCarty smelled a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Raether, along with noticing that Raether’s speech was slurred and that he was unsteady on his feet. McCarty said that Raether was wearing an empty handgun holster. A .45 caliber handgun was reportedly located in Raether’s vehicle, according to the officers.
The criminal complaint states that Raether made several threats to McCarty as he was being transported to the Columbia County Jail.
Deputy Stage reported that Raether yelled threats at him before leaving the jail parking lot when he was eventually transported to Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital, allegedly saying that upon release, he would find Deputy Stage and his family at a store and inflict bodily harm.
Deputy Stage assisted with custody of Raether at the hospital.
According to the criminal complaint, Raether made a point of showing Deputy Stage an “Outlaws” tattoo on his stomach. In the complaint, Stage states he is aware the Outlaws is a motorcycle gang. Raether is also alleged to have said to Stage “my crew will find you.”
Chief Smith said Raether has had six law enforcement contacts in the county. One was an accident, said Smith.