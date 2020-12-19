Every year, Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation supports community projects that contribute to the health of the community. Organizations apply for these “Healthy Life Initiative Grants.”
Applications are reviewed by the members of the Foundation Board Grants & Gifts Committee. The grantees for 2021 have been selected, with 18 organization receiving grants.
“The total amount awarded for next year was more than $25,000. We are so grateful to our supporters and donors who make these gifts possible.” said Todd Wuerger, Executive Director of Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation.
The City of Lodi had five places receive a grant. The Lodi School District received a pair of grants. One will help the district encourage the community to choose one of three designated locations in the community to walk, run, or hike. The other will use the funds to help staff members who spend long periods of time at their computers by offering a Thera Band and instruction for stretches.
The Lodi Public Library received funds to help expand the library’s healthy living collection with new quality materials, as well as purchase a display table for the new items.
The grant given to Lodi Area EMS will be used to purchase a number of required items to aid it in providing low-to-no-cost CPR certification for area communities. Those items are AHA (American Heart Association) compliant mannequins, AED training devices and supplies.
The Lodi Ice Age Nordic Ski Club also received funds. The club is dedicated to providing opportunities for community-based cross-country skiing, youth and junior development, and the promotion of healthy outdoor activities in the winter.
The Ice Age Trail Alliance Inc. Saunters was the final Lodi organization to receive a grant. Funds will be used to engage students in activities along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, helping to educate them about Wisconsin and develop healthy lifestyle habits to combat childhood obesity.
Other organizations to receive funds from Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation, include:
— Arena Police Department
— Prairie Clinic (Bluffview)
— Sauk Prairie School District
— Dane County Department of Human Services
— Mazomanie United Church of Christ
— Wisconsin Heights Community Garden
— Good Neighbor Clinic (Prairie du Sac)
— Ruth Culver Community Library (Prairie du Sac)
— Sauk City’s 6:8 inc.
— George Culver Community Library (Sauk City)
— Prairie Clinic (Sauk City)
— Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry
— Sauk County Health Department
To support the Foundation, go to www.saukprairiehealthcare.org/give.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.