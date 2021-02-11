The 155th Lodi Agricultural Fair will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2-Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Lodi Fairgrounds. This date change is only for the 2021 fair season.
This decision was recently made with the interest of the community, volunteers, fair exhibitors and board members, as it gives the organizers the best opportunity to host a full Lodi Agricultural Fair event. Volunteers and organizations will be contacted soon, as well as, posting updated information.
Anyone wishing to join the ag fair's family of volunteers, can send an email to Secretary@lodiagfair.com or watch for the Lodi Ag Fair Facebook postings for notices of projects being worked on and in need of extra help.
