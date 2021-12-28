The City of Lodi is lobbying for the School District of Lodi to adopt a police school resource officer program in the lead up to final discussion of the district’s operating budget referendum.
“It suddenly occurred to me that this would be the appropriate time,” said Lodi Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd, “going forward with a formal request within this operating revenue including a school resource officer position.”
A potential school resource officer, in which a Lodi police officer would be assigned specifically to the school district and funded by the district, as opposed to the city, has been a topic of discussion for several years according to Groves Lloyd.
The Lodi Board of Education, in their last meeting, approved a preferred approach for the next referendum to come before voters, which would involve both maintenance and special projects, as well as an operating budget for the district. A finalized referendum question, with final dollar amounts and wording reviewed by legal counsel, is due to come before the board for a vote in January.
“We’re working on incorporating that into what we have now,” said Breunig of the upcoming budget estimates. “It’s something that we talked about before our last board meeting. Our facilities committee talked about it in November and December. In December the Mayor and the Chief of Police came and discussed the benefits of it.”
Although the school district’s buildings are all within the City of Lodi, it is also part of nine separate municipalities, with an average of one call per day of an officer to the school district. Consequently, Lodi police (and the city) take the brunt of expense in road wear, policing, and traffic.
Among the benefits proposed in a potential SRO program, the top is not direct emergency response. One reason is that despite the comfort of having an officer physically onsite, the likelihood of that officer being present during an actual emergency is one-in-four, or less, being that the officer can only be in one school at a time. If there were an emergency situation, according to Groves Lloyd, that would bring the entirety of the available force in short order.
“Their response times and our EMS response times are exceptional,” said Groves Lloyd, “but it’s more about--and I can’t go into specifics--but for instance in the middle school and the high school, there have been some instances of inappropriate things being sent on Snapchat or Whatsapp, body image pictures, sexual assault allegations.”
It may benefit students, Groves Lloyd explained, to have an officer available to address issues of appropriate use of online applications, potential consequences for inappropriate use, and in some cases helping students to know what it means and what to expect if they wish to formally report inappropriate behavior.
One thing that Groves Lloyd is specifically not interested in seeing with an SRO program is an increase of students being formally charged as a result of bad behavior that could otherwise be handled by the school system.
Likewise, Breunig has said that if an SRO program were to go forward, this is an area that would need to be negotiated in full between the district and the police department.
“That’s something we would have to figure out and something we would have to have some real in-depth conversations about: where that line is and where the district directs that line to be,” said Breunig. “Our goal is not criminalizing behavior that before was just a school issue–that is not our goal.”
The expansion of the digital universe in the past few years is a significant factor in changing how those borders have changed, according to Breunig. Whereas when he was formerly a principal it was common for there to be issues between individual students, but unless one of them actively called the other on a telephone at home, it was likely that things would settle down in between school hours.
The school district’s facility and finance committee is due to discuss the matter further in a January meeting including how an SRO program may fit into the proposed referendum. That referendum question is scheduled to be finalized at a Jan. 11 boar of education meeting.