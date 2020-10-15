In his report to the school board during its Oct. 12 meeting, High School Principal Joe Jelinek announced that several LHS students were honored through their performances on the Advanced Placement (AP) exams.
The AP Scholar Awards recognize students for their exceptional achievement on AP exams. The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on performance on the AP exams. There were 35 students recognized by the College Board.
All of the following students were either seniors in 2019-20 academic year or are currently seniors at LHS.
To be a National AP Scholar, a student must score at least a 4 on all AP exams, and score 4 or higher on eight or more exams. Two LHS students received the National AP Scholar Award — Brandon Grover and Ben Simplot.
Nine LHS students were named an AP Scholar with Distinction. To qualify, students must average a score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams, and score a 3 or higher on five or more exams. Those students were Ashley Gray, Samantha Mori, Ben Simplot, Brandon Grover, Zach Potter, Julia Wiessing, Hannah Heider, Jack Sagers and Blaise Zander.
Eleven LHS students were named an AP Scholar with Honor. To qualify, students must average a score of 3.25 on all AP exams, and score 3 or higher on four or more exams. These students are Mariah Clark, Jakob Krey, Nathan Schilling, SkyeAnne Tompkins, Cayden Coddington, Michelle McMahon, Elizabeth TenBarge, Emma VanderKooi, Rachel Flickinger, Zhu Lan Ness and Jensen Thieren.
Fifteen LHS students were named AP Scholar. To qualify, students must earn scores of 3 or higher on three different exams. Those students are Melissa Burmeister, Ian Cakanic, Thea Collins, Collin Cooper, Dorothy Deans, Tori Falk, Lova Fitzgerald, Stella Jones, Olivia Lange, Krista Mayberry, Morgan McNeill, Finn Melchior, Amanda Miller, Lauryn Milne and Medora Richards.
