The Columbia County Circuit Court on Wednesday issued a warrant for the arrest of Beth Ann Waldsmith, 57, of Lodi, charged with theft in an amount over $10,000.
The single charge stems from a report to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office in February 2020, according to the criminal complaint, in which a deputy met with the members of the Lodi Youth Soccer Club, part of the Madison Youth Soccer Association. Board members told the deputy that in 2016 the club was receiving notices of bounced checks and missed payments, which resulted in a switching of banks and account review.
During that time, board members reportedly told the deputy, Waldsmith had been treasurer of the club and had been for as long as anyone remembered. The account review showed a series of withdrawals made at ATMs in and near Lodi.
The day after the deputy's interview with the LYSC board, Waldsmith was interviewed and, according to court records, told the officer that during a difficult financial period she had used the club's card to pay for household expenses.
Although the initial estimate of total missing funds was set at around $22,000, in February 2021 a more thorough review by a certified public accountant covering several years brought the total suspected loss to $55,701.
Formal charges were filed against Waldsmith on Jan. 4, 2022, with an initial appearance set for Jan. 19. When Waldsmith did not appear for the hearing, a warrant was issued for her arrest.
If convicted, Waldsmith faces up to 10 years in prison.