The Lodi Valley Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance has scheduled a Trail Improvement Day on Saturday, July 25 for various sections of the Ice Age Trail that span through the city.
The Alliance is asking that you meet as a group at 9 a.m. in the parking lot on the east side of Lodi High School, by the community pool.
For those interested in taking part, you are asked to wear a mask at the meeting and when provided further instructions at the trail sites. Social distancing will be practiced.
For more information, contact Bill Welch at 608-843-3926.
The Lodi Valley Chapter maintains more than 9 miles of the Ice Age Trail, all in Columbia County that spans from the Lodi Marsh to the Merrimac Ferry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.