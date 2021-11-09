The two longest portions of the Lodi Board of Education’s Monday night meeting were both related to the matter of citizen participation. Seven people spoke during the public input agenda item. Later, board members spent considerable time discussing appropriate guidelines on future Public Participation at board meetings.
A majority of people addressing the board of education expressed concern about or criticism of current district policies regarding wearing masks and/or quarantining students.
Brent Eisberner, an attorney from Madison, contributed the most extensive comments. After availing himself of the five minutes offered to individuals to express their views, three other people who had signed up to address the Board donated their allotted time so that Eisberner could continue his critique.
Eisberner said, “As you may or may not know, various members of the community have reached out to me to represent them for any potential future potential litigation. I’m not going to discuss that, but I will have a message to the board tonight as it relates to masking and quarantining.”
The attorney stated that masking is harmful to children’s mental health and socialization and that Lodi had “multiple issues going on with your masking policies”. He went on to advise the Board to “revisit your quarantine policy, because it is illegal”.
He cautioned the board of education to plan in its budget for what might be significant legal costs if the district was to be sued, “…because if masks remain required and if your quarantine policy remains as it is, I can guarantee you that the residents of this community have shown interest in pursuing litigation.”
Later, during the regular business portion of its agenda, directors had a first reading of recommendations from the policy committee about what the specifics of public participation should be during upcoming meetings.
According to District Administrator Vince Breunig, “Some of this has to do with what we are seeing across the state, where there have been some very difficult board meetings. I’d say for us, our public input has been very respectful all the way through. But that’s not the case everywhere in Wisconsin and when you write policy, you have to look at all of those things.”
Breunig explained the suggested revisions came from WASB policy services and suggestions from other school districts. “Nothing that we came up with. It was looking at what other districts are doing.”
He reported on the deliberations that had already taken place at the committee level.
“The discussion revolved around a few things. The merits of time limits. Do we look at two minutes or do we stay at five minutes per individual? The merits of 30 minutes of public input versus 45 minutes for public input.”
The general consensus of the board of education was to revert to the three minute per individual limit that was district policy prior to October, 2018 with a total allotment of 45 minutes per meeting for comments.
There was broad interest in providing a process whereby the board could extend the total time allotted to the public when interest warrants. Director Kristi McMorris stated, “This gives us the opportunity if it is a topic that we know that the public is very passionate about, we have the opportunity to extend it. We’re not handcuffed. That’s what I appreciate.”
The board discussed other provisions relating to banning the use of audio-visual aids as part of an individual’s presentation and limiting any individual from repeatedly addressing the board on the same topic.
In addition, the board considered extending provisions of this revised policy to allow for citizen input at committee meetings and identifying an appropriate way for the district to be able to follow-up with a speaker without requiring the citizen to provide personal contact information in a public setting.
The administration was also asked for clarification about whether the policy language, “citizens throughout the District”, in fact excluded comments from anyone who lived outside the school district
Given the length of the discussion and amount of input, the matter was referred back to the policy committee with the understanding that the policy be tweaked and come before the board of education again as a first reading at next month’s meeting.
Administrator Breunig recommended that “if you do change the public input policy, that it doesn’t happen until July First, to give people time to adjust and be ready for that policy change.”
Relating to the ongoing COVID mitigation efforts, Breunig discussed a Nov. 4 report to the board of education by its medical advisory committee. The report states, in part, “The data continues to indicate that community transmission of COVID-19 continues to be high within the boundaries of the School District of Lodi, in Columbia County, and in the state although these numbers appear to be trending in a positive direction. In this environment of high community transmission, the data suggests that the School District of Lodi has been successful at reducing the spread of COVID-19 due to the mitigation efforts that have been put in place by the District and District staff. The data from Lodi has also shown no transmission of COVID-19 between close contacts in a universally masked environment within the District which matches the information trend gathered nationwide.”
According to Breunig, “Their recommendation is that everyone who is eligible should still get a COVID vaccine. They’re still recommending universal face coverings for all students in our building. They’re recommending that we have physical distancing. They’re recommending that if you have symptoms, people get tested.”
He went on to say that the committee was recommending one change to the existing quarantine policy. That is “in an environment with universal face coverings, that due to the effectiveness of face coverings that regardless of the distancing, that we don’t quarantine kids.” Breunig characterized this a “first step in unwinding some of those” mitigation efforts.
In other actions, the Board authorized borrowing up to $1,500,000 for cash flow purposes and adopted the calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.