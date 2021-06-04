Agrace is seeking new volunteers and will host orientation training July 9 to help them prepare for their roles.
Local volunteers are needed throughout Sauk and Columbia counties, as well as in southern Juneau, Adams and Marquette counties, to make companionship visits to local hospice patients. Volunteers may be asked to read aloud to the patient, play a game or help with a hobby, provide light housekeeping, run an errand, make a snack or simply be there as a caring presence.
Schedules are flexible, and free training is provided. No previous health care experience is necessary. Before they can attend orientation, prospective volunteers must complete an application and an interview with Agrace’s Volunteer Services staff to discuss their skills and interests.
Agrace will hold volunteer orientation at its Baraboo office on Friday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call (608) 327-7163 to get started, or visit Agrace.org/Volunteer to apply online.