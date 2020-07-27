The Lodi Public Library and the Lodi Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance is coming together to offer a special program on Saturday, Aug.1.
For the past few years, the Lodi Valley Chapter has offered Tyke Hikes, sort hikes for preschool-aged children that are accompanied by an adult. Due to COVID-19, the IATA have been unable to lead the hikes, the Lodi Valley Chapter and the library have come up with a fun idea.
Two two are partnering together for a program called “Create Your Own Hiking Stick.” The program will be Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at the library.
The project is being done as part of the Lodi Valley Chapter’s Art on the Trail event, which takes place during the month of August. To learn more, visit www.ArtontheIceAgeTrail.org or visit its Facebook page.
All those that are interested are asked to come to the outside door of the Program Room, which is on the side as the parking lot. All children will be provided a “hiking stick kit”, which includes one smooth length of branch peeled by the local Scout group as well as a bag of supplies for decorating their stick. The supplies include beads, a leather cord and more.
Each child, with the help of an adult, will be able to create their hiking stick from the comforts of their own home. The program will have a limit of 50 kits available. Masks are required when picking up supplies, or if you don’t have a mask, a kit can be brought to you by a library staff member.
Once finished decorating the hiking stick, the library and the IATA Lodi Valley Chapter encourage all to take a picture of the child with his/her stick and send it to the library so it can be posted on the IATA and library websites.
When it’s safe to resume Tyke Hikes, a special invitation will be sent to all who created a hiking stick, so they can use it during the hikes.
