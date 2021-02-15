Lodi United Methodist Church
Lodi United Methodist Church is currently seeking applications for its endowment, Dolly's Fund.

The fund was was established in December 2019 with Mr. Robert L. Thistle’s gift of a million dollar in memory of his mother, Viola (Dolly) Nichols Thistle who was a devout member of the church.

The church's community development grantmaking revolves primarily around objectives to enhance the quality of life in Lodi and its surrounding communities. The church support efforts that help people, especially the vulnerable and marginalized, live a life of dignity and equality as their voice and presence are honored.

The church also award grants in support of youth development, helping them discover how God calls them to lead lives of meaning and purpose. We also support efforts to advance the effectiveness of nonprofit organizations through the staffs and volunteer leadership development

For information about the grant, contact Wills and Memorials Committee. Lodi United Methodist Church 130 Locust St., Lodi, WI, 53555 or by email: dollysfund@lodiumc.org

 

 

