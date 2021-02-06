Lodi Public Library has been selected as one of 200 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library purchase a new microfilm reader and develop a community-wide read this summer.
“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” Library Director Alex Le Clair said. “This grant will allow our library to get to know our residents better and help us build a happier and more-connected community.”
As part of the grant, the Lodi Public Library staff members will take an online course in how to lead conversations — a skill vital to library work. Staff will then host a conversation with residents about how to create a sense of belonging in the community, a discussion in connection with the community-wide read.
“It is vitally important during this stressful time that we strive to remain connected with our families and fellow community members,” Le Clair said. “We hope the new microfilm machine connects residents with Lodi’s rich history and the community-wide read connects residents with each other.”
If you are interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, contact Le Clair at aleclair@lodipubliclibrary or visit www.lodipubliclibrary.org for more information.
More than 300 libraries applied for the grant, according to ALA.
Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role that libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.
