Preliminary assessment totals were given to Poynette property owners within the work zone of the current Thomas and Cross street improvement project.
A public hearing was also held on Monday, June 13 — prior to the Village Board meeting — for residents to further address concerns regarding the project and/or assessments. There was minimal attendance with the only question regarding the replacement of a fire hydrant.
At the subsequent Village Board meeting, trustees approved the final assessment resolution that would affect 21 properties owners — excluding the village-owned vacant lot — affected by the project. All assessments from the addition of curb and gutter, as well as sanitary sewer laterals, can be paid off over the next 10 years at 0% interest, or sooner at the property owners’ convenience. The vote was 5-0 with trustee Joanne DeYoung abstaining due to being one of the affected property owners.
Currently, there are two properties that will not be assessed within the project due to not having accessible curb and gutter installed nor sanitary sewer laterals replaced. Of the 19 property owners currently estimated to be assessed, the lowest payment is $595, while the highest is $5,274. The average payment is $3,828, however only five of the 19 assessed property owners were marked for more than that total, with 14 below. Five properties were assessed between $3,700-$3,800.
Of the 21 properties within the project scope being assessed, 12 have addresses along West Thomas Street, while three each are on Cross and West Mill streets, two on West John, and one with a South Main Street address.
The village is estimated to pay $10,000 worth for work along the vacant property — $2,362.23 for curb and gutter, $1,786.25 for sanitary sewer laterals, and $5,850.50 for a new water lateral.
Assessments could increase or decrease as the project continues. Final assessments will be tallied by Village Engineer Kory Anderson at the completion of the project, now estimated in mid-July. The project has been delayed by about a week due to weather and other circumstances.
Village Clerk Natalie Megow said that she will put one-tenth of the overall assessment for each property owner on the property tax bills this year, sent out on Nov. 15. That will be done for each subsequent year. However, she also noted that those assessments can be paid off in larger chunks, or in full, at any time.
Change order
The Village Board approved a change order to the street project, involving two retaining walls and costing a total of $29,070.
One wall is located on Cross Street and is 360-square feet in size. The boulder retaining wall costs $18,720. The other wall is of modular block and located on Thomas Street. It is 230-square feet in size and will cost $10,350.
The change order now brings the overall cost of the project to $590,341.91.
Project update
Outside of the minor schedule delay, Anderson provided a brief update of the project. He said that by around June 22, all the underground work should be done, and the street grading should start to take place.
“By the end of next week, you should really start to see the progress,” Anderson said, referencing the June 23-24 timeframe.
By the Fourth of July, all streets should be paved, with a subcontractor then pouring the curbs and gutters. After the holiday, crew will also finish the driveway approaches.
A mid-July date is the estimated time for completion of the project, unless anymore weather delays work further.