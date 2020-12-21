The following local students are among the 2,050 prospective candidates for degree attending University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises Sunday, Dec. 20 in Milwaukee.
UWM is the second largest university in Wisconsin, with over 23,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
The local students set to graduate, listed by hometown with degree, are:
Lodi
Lily Chase, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
Brock Hargis, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
Pardeeville
Ravin Schmitt, School of Education, Bachelor of Science
