At its August meeting, City of Lodi Parks Committee Chairman Steve Clemens asked all other committee members to make a list of the most pressing items that need to be improved across all city parks.
The members who were present at the Sept. 1 meeting presented their lists. Clemens was hopeful that he could eventually put five or six items into the 2021 budget for repairs.
Bill Welch began with his items that he saw as most important. They were to get rid of the orange snow fences in the parks, repair the area around Long Pond in Goeres Park, repair the Habermann Park restrooms, fix the rock walls adjacent to the creek, repair the Spring Creek Park stairway and deck, repair the Habermann Park water feature and repair he rock wall along Fair Street.
Member Mike Bilkey agreed fully with Welch’s list. The Habermann restrooms project would cost around $25,000 to complete — potentially the biggest project of 2021.
Alder/member Rich Stevenson also had the Habermann Park restrooms on his list, along with the retaining walls by the creek, the Long Pond repair and the rock wall along Fair Street. He also said the stone benches around the ballpark need to be replaced. He noted that the walls along Highway 113 could be delayed for another year.
Member Geoffrey Vorlander agreed with everyone else and added that the repairs of Long Pond was “the big one.” He said the current situation looks like it was a project that started and was later abandoned.
Clemens came away with the notion that the repairs to Long Pond and the Habermann Park restrooms are the top priorities for the 2021 projects. It was noted later in the meeting that the Long Pond repairs could entail the city to remove whatever is there already and basically start from scratch.
Doctor’s Park
Welch said that there are plenty of options to put in a kiosk of some sort in Doctor’s Park, which would have information highlighting trails and other amenities within the city.
He noted that funding and materials could come from TIF dollars, as well as donations from the Ice Age Trail Alliance and local businesses.
Welch has also been in discussion with others about a potential small sculpture to accompany the kiosk, as well as a few places for seating/benches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.