On Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m., Susan Frankland will be performing outside in the Lodi United Methodist Church parking lot, located at 130 Locust Street.
A free-will offering will be taken and all proceeds will be donated to the Lake Melvin Yacht Club. Come as you are, sit in your car or bring a lawn chair, and please remember to respect the social distancing rules.
Lake Melvin Yacht Club has cancelled Oktoberfest this year, due to the COVID-19. Families are still in need of food, school supplies, and other items. For more information or for assistance, contact Chris Benesh at 608-592-5625.
