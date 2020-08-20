On Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m., Susan Frankland will be performing outside in the Lodi United Methodist Church parking lot, located at 130 Locust Street.

A free-will offering will be taken and all proceeds will be donated to the Lake Melvin Yacht Club. Come as you are, sit in your car or bring a lawn chair, and please remember to respect the social distancing rules.

Lake Melvin Yacht Club has cancelled Oktoberfest this year, due to the COVID-19. Families are still in need of food, school supplies, and other items. For more information or for assistance, contact Chris Benesh at 608-592-5625.

