The Ice Age Trail Alliance was given one of six recipients recognized for their outstanding contributions to the state’s hospitality and travel industry during the recent Governor’s Tourism Award 2021 virtual conference.
The IATA was given the Stewardship Award for its Mammoth Hike Challenge during October 2020. The Challenge encouraged the growing number of new Ice Age Trail users, long-time users and out-of-state tourists to hike, run or walk 40 miles as they visit the 13 designated Ice Age Trail Communities spread throughout Wisconsin. Lodi is one of those 13 Trail communities.
The challenge was designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Ice Age Trail becoming a National Scenic Trail, increase tourism in Ice Age Trail communities and extend the fall hiking season.
Participants who completed their 40 miles and visited multiple Trail communities submitted an online completion form to receive a commemorative patch and certificate. Almost 2,000 completion forms were submitted via an online portal, representing 3,921 people. There were 3,649 commemorative patches given out and 3,105 certificates.
“This past year was unlike anything we’ve ever seen, yet these outstanding nominees tackled it with creativity, passion and drive,” said Acting Secretary Anne Sayers. “I’m so proud to recognize unbelievable talent in Wisconsin’s tourism industry. Congratulations to everyone, nominees and winners alike.”
Sponsored by the Governor’s Council on Tourism, the Governor’s Tourism Awards recognize individuals, organizations and businesses for their excellence, dedication and impact on Wisconsin’s travel and hospitality industry.
The other Tourism Awards included:
Arts, Culture and Heritage: Wormfarm Institute’s Farm Art DTour (Reedsburg)
Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion (DEAI) Award: Rep Forward and Chief Diversity Officer Tammy Belton-Davis, Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Rising Star: Claire Koenig, VISIT Milwaukee
Service Excellence Award: Geronimo Hospitality Group (Delafield and Beloit)
Legacy Award: Dan Small, Outdoor Wisconsin TV
The mission of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism is to inspire travelers to visit Wisconsin. Because we believe in the power of exploration and travel, we work to market the state as a premier travel destination. By executing industry-leading marketing programs and establishing strategic partnerships, the Department plays a significant role in generating greater economic impact for Wisconsin through tourism. Learn more at www.industry.travelwisconsin.com.
