A Lodi man is among those recently granted pardons by Gov. Tony Evers.
The 18 pardons were announced Wednesday, May 5.
Living in Lodi, Frank Lindgren was in his early 20s when he sold an illegal substance to an undercover officer. In the 30 years since this conviction, he has been a reliable and hardworking individual, according to a press release from the governor's office.
The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on April 9, and applicants the Board recommended for pardon were forwarded to Gov. Evers for final consideration. To date, the governor has granted 192 pardons.
“Today, I am granting 18 pardons to individuals who have not only worked hard and built careers for themselves and their families, but have given back to their communities by coaching youth sports, mentoring kids, or providing support to other families and neighbors,” said Gov. Evers. “While I continue to review and listen to folks requesting to be pardoned, I am glad to continue this process of reflection and forgiveness for those who have worked to better their communities and our entire state.”
The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not result in an expungement.
Under Executive Order 30, individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have not committed any new crimes. Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon.
The pardon application, instructions, and answers to frequently asked questions regarding the pardon process are located on the Governor’s website: www.evers.wi.gov/Pages/pardon-information.aspx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.