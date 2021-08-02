Join neighbors and Lodi police officers for coffee and conversation at Coffee with a Cop on Thursday, Aug. 5, at Buttercream Bakery and Coffee Bar between 8-9 a.m. The mission of the event is to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and to get to know the officers in your neighborhood. This Coffee with a Cop event is sponsored by the Lodi Police Department and Buttercream Bakery and Coffee Bar.

Recommended for you