A 37-yer-old Poynette man died in a crash on Friday afternoon on Interstate 39 in Columbia County. The name is being withheld pending notification of the family.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region DeForest, state patrol was notified of a crash at approximately 3:35 p.m. near mile marker 86.
State Patrol reported that a red sedan was traveling southbound on Interstate 39 at a high rate of speed and sideswiped a pick-up truck pulling a trailer. The red sedan entered the median ditch and overturned.
The lone driver of the red sedan was ejected and came to a rest in the northbound lanes of Interstate 39 where the driver was struck by a northbound vehicle, according to the press release.
Prior to the crash, Columbia County Sheriff took numerous driving complaints of the red sedan traveling at a high rate of speed and over 100 miles per hour on Hwy. 16. Assisting at the scene was Columbia County Sheriff, Columbia Divine Savior EMS, Portage Fire, and Columbia County Medical Examiner.
The driver of the pickup truck is a 35-year-old male from Baileyville, Illinois, while a 37-year-old male from Sun Prairie was driving an SUV/van that was involved in the incident. Names of both men are being withheld pending notification of their families. Neither suffered any injuries.