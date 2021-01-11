Lodi’s Public Works and Utilities Committee made its recommendation to the common council to award the lowest bid to Woleske Construction Co. for the city’s upcoming project to improve Gay Street. The committee gave unanimous approval at its Jan. 5 meeting.
The lowest of nine bids belonged to Green Bay-based Woleske Construction in the amount of $387,393.50.
Andy Zimmer, the city’s engineer, who works with MSA Professional Services, recommended that the committee accept the bid from Woleske and send it for approval to the common council.
The project costs were broken up into six work areas — general, erosion control, street, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water main.
MSA had estimated the project to cost the city around $447,000, and Woleske Construction came in nearly $60,000 below that mark. The city could save additional money if it chooses to use PVC piping for the water mains, as opposed to iron.
“The alternate bid for PVC water mains in lieu of the city standard of ductile iron, could provide an additional savings of $17,418.50 if you choose to accept the alternate,” Zimmer said.
All nine bidders sent figures for installation of iron pipes, as well as PVC pipes for the water main. The decision to have Woleske Construction use iron or PVC pipes will come at a later date.
Other bids submitted and reviewed by the Public Works and Utilities Committee for possible acceptance were from Gerke Excavating Inc. ($395,634.27), A-1 Excavating Inc. ($409,891), S&L Underground, Inc. ($430,132.61), LMS Construction Inc. ($437,495.25), Maddrell Excavating, LLC ($440,676.50), Advance Construction Inc. ($451,534.50), Dane County Contracting, LLC ($489,797), and James Patterson Sons, Inc. ($499,406.13).
As far as using PVC pipes over iron, Zimmer said he has been working with PVC for 20 years and has not come across any issues with it. Additionally, Director of Operations Terry Weter has used PVC water mains in the past with success and also suggested that they be used for this project, according to Zimmer,
Public Works and Utilities Committee Chair Rich Stevenson asked Zimmer what he has heard and knows about Woleske Construction.
Zimmer said he has worked with the company a couple of times in the past 15 years. The company is based out of Green Bay and does a lot of municipal and subdivision work in eastern Wisconsin. He said he has no issues with awarding the bid to Woleske Construction.
Committee member Steve Clemens asked why Woleske’s bid was so much lower than the rest.
“It is extremely competitive,” Zimmer said. “I’ve talked with (owner) Joe Woleske, and the timeframe also fits well for them.”
Zimmer added that Woleske has intentions to begin the project as early as March, or as soon as the weather and conditions allow. He is hoping it can be an early-season construction project, much like what the city saw with the Pond Street improvements in 2020.
The common council will take final action on awarding the bid for the project at an upcoming meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.