As the ground begins to thaw many are counting the hours before they can dig in for planting season, while students look toward end-of-year projects delivered in a flood of paper products. The Lodi High School Environmental Club is hoping to balance the costs of one with the other.
"We’re giving back to the community because the high school, obviously, uses a lot of paper and so we are going to plant trees in the community, at peoples’ houses and at some of the district schools to offset that paper usage," said Lillian Callahan, a Lodi High School junior and co-founder of the Lodi Environmental Club.
The club is selling three native Wisconsin trees--the red maple, sugar maple, and northern red oak--through an online sale that will be closing on March 23. Those tree orders will then be delivered and planted by volunteers on April 23, in recognition of Earth Day.
As much as an individual may support planting more trees, and want to do so, finding a place for a sapling to grow into an adult tree over the course of decades can be a complication that the club helps to address.
"That’s why I think our little event is nice," said Callahan, "because if you don’t have room for a tree, but you still want to give back to the community, you can buy a sapling and then you can write in the description that you’re going to donate it to one of the schools."
The club has space designated for planting by the Primary School and, if that fills up, more spots at the High School and the Elementary School.
Many of the project details are smoothed out with the help of the Tree-Plenish Program, which reaches out to school groups and provides logistical support for tree planting programs. Like the Lodi Environmental Club, Boston-based Tree-Plenish itself has only been operating for a couple years, according to Tree-Plenish's Director of Strategy and Communications, Caroline Sprenkle.
The student-led Tree-Plenish, with two co-founders who are juniors at University of Vermont and Harvard College, spends much of the summer reaching out to school groups, school administrators and teachers, and if there is interest, helping them to develop a tree-planting goal based on estimated annual paper consumption.
"We did our first big event cycle last year and we had roughly 90 schools that were planting with us," said Sprenkle. "And then this upcoming year we have a little over 450."
For volunteers joining in the planting, Tree-Plenish has developed a brief training to ensure that trees each get the best chance to fully take root. The group's five-person board of advisors includes Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Mike Smalligan, who Sprenkle says has emphasized that aspect of the process.
"He always stresses to us the importance of making sure the trees are planted correctly, because that is the main reason they don’t survive–the first initial proper planting," said Sprenkle. "He has said that if they are planted correctly, they are usually able to survive even if the after-care isn’t as great."
Tree-Plenish has been able to scale up over the past year in large part due to its ability to automate online support for local organizations. Lodi's Environmental Club has a fundraising page at http://tpevents.org/school/2069, featuring links to tree orders, information on trees, volunteering, club members, and project goals. Whereas Tree-Plenish has software to help clubs put that together automatically now, in the first year it was a matter of an IT team assembling 90 individual web pages for each effort.
Due to COVID, the Lodi Environmental Club was limited in operations before this current school year, but has been able to hold some events to do community work like post-fair cleanup. This year after a few small introductory projects, tree planting will be one of the high points of the year.
"We also adopted a highway--along Highway 60--and so we’ll clean that up three times a year," said Callahan. "Next year if the tree event goes well, we might try that again. But I know that a big push is to get recycling at some of the businesses in Lodi, because a lot of the businesses don’t have recycling bins and many businesses–food places–don’t have recycling, so that’s one of our to-dos for next year."