At its monthly School Board meetings, the Lodi School District recognizes community members, district staff and others who demonstrate positivity with a Taking Positive Steps of Service award.
At the Feb. 8 meeting, District Administrator Vince Breunig wanted to recognize Jim Schmiedlin and Mary Wilkes of Reach Out Lodi, along Food Service staff members Paula Larabee, Karen Ripp and Jill Daehling, and Brain Echlor of Kobussen for all the work the collective group has done during the pandemic in helping struggling families get food.
“Today, I have the honor of recognizing a collection of community groups that have been very valuable to the Lodi area since the pandemic began,” Breunig read from a prepared statement. “This group of community leaders came together and ensured that all families in the community were provided with the opportunity for additional food security from March of 2020 until the present.”
For the majority of the past 10 months, the above group — along with Second Harvest Food Bank — helped provide weekly mobile food distributions outside of Lodi Elementary School for community members. Each week, between 20-30 pounds of food for struggling families. Oftentimes, the lines waiting for food pickup each week, stretched for blocks.
“In addition to the pickups outside of school, staff from Kobussen and volunteers from Reach Out Lodi distributed over 100 food packages weekly to community members not able to make it to the mobile pick up,” Breunig said.
Also, the Lodi chapter of Blessings in a Backpack — previously recognized with a TPSS award — assisted in providing food on weekends to families. All above groups paired with district food service staff to provide companion food to what the district has been providing.
“These groups of people ensure food security for all in our community,” Breunig said. “It has been an amazing collective effort that our community should celebrate.”
Scmiedlin, Wilkes, Larabee and Ripp were present at the meeting. Daehling was unable to attend. Also not in attendance, but who Breunig wanted to recognize were Laura Moon of Second Harvest Food Bank and Daniel Sjogren, former Youth Pastor at Lake Wisconsin Church in Lodi.
Mary Wilkes noted that the food distributions outside of LES take a lot of help each week.
“We could not do it without Second Harvest, the school district, and all the volunteers that come help us,” she said. “We have 24-28 volunteers each time, it’s amazing. They drop everything and come out. It’s an honor to be a part of it.”
Schmiedlin added, “It has been a challenge, to say the least. During the pandemic, we have increased the number of people we serve by 65%.”
In the past five years, Schmiedlin said that ROL has helped 535 families in the school district, but the organization’s impact on the community “is only touching the surface.”
He expects Reach Out Lodi to have more people coming to them for help, adding that the help that the school district has given them so far is “immeasurable” with all the food drives, essential items drives and people within the district dropping clothes off.
“There is a very good partnership between Reach Out Lodi and the schools,” Schmiedlin said.
He added that ROL doesn’t just help with providing food, but also helps members of the community pay utility bills, get car repairs and much more. All of the work is done through donations — either monetary or donation of time. Schmieldin said the number one contributors toward ROL have been individuals giving whatever they can.
“Everyone has embraced the Reach Out Lodi mission and has really helped,” Schmiedlin said.
As for the school district’s food service staff, it has been led by Paula Larabee for the last 24 years, as she has made sure the students in the district stay well fed.
“It’s been 24 years of bliss,” she said. “It takes everyone to get these kids fed.”
Fellow staff member Karen Ripp added that the award will be shared with the entire staff and knows that all will appreciate it.
Larabee retired from district in December
Paula Larabee led the Food Service staff for more than two decades, before retiring at the end of 2020. Also, at the Feb. 8 School Board meeting, she was recognized by Business Manager Brent Richter for all her years of service.
She was given a Department of Public Instruction Certificate of Appreciation.
Richter read the certificate that was, “in recognition of 24 years of service to the school attrition programs for the Lodi and Poynette districts. Your service exemplifies dedication and commitment. Your diligent efforts have been instrumental in providing an effective school service program that has enhanced the nutritional and well-being of students you served. Your contribution is an inspiration to food service personnel everywhere.”
Larabee noted that it has been an interesting ride of those years, as there have been a lot of changes in that time. She jokingly added that what she thought would be full retirement is now semi-retirement, as she is still helping the Poynette district one day per week.
“I do enjoy the community and the kids,” she said of what the perks of the job have been.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.