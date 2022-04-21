In our day-to-day routes from home to work and school then back, along highways and suburban streets, it is easy to forget that just beyond is a wealth of natural resources for locals and the thousands of visitors each year.
The Columbia County segments of the Ice Age Trail are appreciated by locals as well as those coming from across the country to hike along the path the in total runs crosses the state from International State Park in St. Croix falls, to Sturgeon Bay, with a north to south segment that enters the county north of Portage, cuts into Devil’s Lake State Park, then crosses Lake Wisconsin at Okee, leading through Lodi and into Dane.
The Ice Age Trail continues to grow with more segments naturally connecting, largely with the help of volunteers who have both made the trail more accessible, but also reduced impact of visitors on wildlife and natural habitats.
For three days, April 7 through April 9, teams of volunteers arrived in Lodi to add a boardwalk for hikers near the Robertson Trailhead. The sounds of power tools briefly drowned out the usual ambiance of songbirds and woodpeckers above and echoes of ducks, geese and cranes coming from the marsh below.
Light snow began to fall about halfway through the project, covering treetops and gently capping the shrubs taller grasses. From a distance it made for a photogenic scene, but up close it was a bit of a mess a boots churned up mud in the recently thawed ground. Nonetheless, volunteers came prepared, according to Ice Age Trail Alliance Field Operations Specialist Riley Dupee.
“It’s been exceptional. Obviously the weather has been great,” said Dupee. “I’ve been on the transport crew all the time that I’ve been out here, so I haven’t really seen things come together and every time I come back there’s more boardwalk that appears.”
Among the roughly two dozen volunteers, some were surveying the path of the boardwalk, others assembled, and others carried truckloads of white oak boards. Dupee explained that the boards were heavier than treated pine, but was expected to last longer and provide good traction for hikers.
“This boardwalk is going to go nice and straight, the same width, and then there’s going to be a circular bump-out on either side,” Dupee said of the 370 foot walkway. “So the middle is going to be a big circle, and eventually you’ll be able to see into the wetland here.”
Volunteers had been watching weather reports in the days leading up to the project and came prepared. Janet Wood, of Madison, who is more accustomed to painting trail signs, knew that she would probably not be doing that this time around.
“I’ve been a member of the Ice Age Trail for many years,” said Wood. “I’m actually a 1,000 mile-er, I’ve walked the entire trail and finished three years ago, and I have been volunteering since then.”
As an “untrained” volunteer, Wood was a part of the transport team, carrying boards in and out through the mud all day.
“There’s not bad weather, just bad clothing–so it was fine,” said Wood. “Today I’m wearing muck boots and yesterday I was wearing hiking boots, which are waterproof, but now they’re a mess.”
One specific reason for the project being scheduled as rain-or-shine, is that there was a narrow window in which to do it. Work needed to be done before May 5 so they would not be disturbing nesting birds, plus they needed to work around the Ice Age Trail Alliance’s Annual Conference from April 21 to April 24.
The Ice Age Trail Alliance, in their 2020 annual report announced a total of 1,499 volunteers working a total of 53,297 hours that year.
Patti Herman, of Lodi, who has been a member of the Lodi Valley Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance for about 18 years has worked on a range of projects around the state, but this one was unique.
“We’ve been doing some cutting and burning of cedars up on Steambock Preserve up by the Merrimac Ferry, and that’s a hard project as well,” said Herman. “I’ve never worked in this degree of muck. It’s quite an eye-opener to me. Others who have been on these boardwalk projects say that this is pretty much what it’s like, but it’s new to me.”
On the first day of this recent project, they also got some help from Lodi Middle School’s Trail Trekkers club, according to Herman.
“Paula Tonn, leads that, and she worked with Luke Kloberdonz (IATA Director of Philanthropy) from the Ice Age Trail Alliance to bring the kids out here,” said Herman, “and they carried what is called the “pans,” the silver footings here, they carried them from the parking lot all the way down to our site, so that was huge. And it was rainy and cold and they were such troopers.”
About 15 kids had been out that day taking wagon loads of materials from the trailhead to the project site about a quarter mile away.
“One of the things that struck me is just the positivity of the group,” said Herman. “Everybody’s excited to be out here–tired, exhausted, and wishing we didn’t have this muck, but excited to be making this happen. And it’s just great to have various elements of the community involved in the project. We try to shop at the local hardware store when we can and involve the local kids, and do as much as we can locally.”
Dupee described the group dynamic as something like “type-2 personality” fun: “It’s fun when we’re done. Everyone here is just an exceptionally hard worker.”