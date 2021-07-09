A 45-year-old Columbia County man has been charged with first-degree attempted homicide in an alleged domestic incident that occurred July 1 at a campground in the Town of Lowville.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office was called to a local hospital at 11:52 p.m. that day to take a physical domestic report, which included strangulation, according to a press release.
Deputies began an investigation, information was gathered from the victim, and injuries were observed and documented, according to the sheriff's office, which noted this was a very serious and significant domestic incident.
The alleged suspect was identified as Michael Cisneros, age 45, of Columbia County.
During the investigation, contact was made with Cisneros and he was arrested without incident and later transported to the Columbia County Jail. His initial court appearance was on July 6, where he was officially charged with:
• Attempted 1st degree intentional homicide, modifier domestic abuse and domestic abuse repeater;
• Strangulation and suffocation, modifier domestic abuse repeater, and domestic abuse.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office notes that it takes domestic incidents very seriously and encourages those who see something to say something by contacting your local law enforcement. If you are a victim of domestic abuse, please reach out for help.