As much of the world was grinding to a halt in the 2020 lockdown some people committed to reaching out to connect with community members, some decided to hone their skills baking, and some decided to publish a book, and one Poynette woman opted for all three.
Katrina Davison is curating recipes for the Poynette Area Winter Blues Cookbook, which she is assembling with the help of her 12-year-old daughter Sylvia.
“With COVID-19 coming back to the forefront, I wanted to provide an opportunity for people to be involved in the community, but not necessarily be face-to-face with each other,” said Davison. “There are people who are scared to come out because of COVID-19, or maybe there is something else going on health-wise where they are unable to, so I thought this would be providing a unique opportunity for people to engage.”
Davison made the project public just after Christmas, posting on her Facebook page Amazing Baking Creations. She has been collecting recipes in person and at drop-off points, such as Green Stem Florals and Gifts on Main Street in Poynette.
“I wanted there to be one convenient place, and with it being right on Main Street, it was nice and convenient and I knew there had been a mailbox here for letters for Santa,” said Davison.
She has set a cut-off date of Jan. 29, and is hoping to see more submissions between now and then. Green Stem owner Shawntel Sandstrom is particularly hoping to see some arriving with weekend store events.
“Katrina and her daughter Sylvia, who at the time was 11, were feeling cooped up–what do we do during COVID-19?” said Sandstrom. “And they decided to bake together, and they created this little business of Amazing Baking Creations. Their specialty is macrons and they have expanded on that, so their passion is baking.”
That home baking company, Amazing Baking Creations, has a spot in Green Stem, with a small cooler filled with a variety of macrons, sometimes heart-shaped, some decorated to serve during Packer games.
“When people buy their sweet treats, my staff and I try to say, ‘Thank you very much, this was made by a 12-year-old and her mom,’” said Sandstrom, “and the kids light up like a Christmas tree because they know Sylvia from school. And the adults admire Sylvia so much, who is making macrons, which is not an easy task.”
Despite what may come across in the time warping and smooth editing of the Great British Baking Show, macrons are a notoriously difficult specialty of French patisseries. Davison is also including her recipe as her contribution to the community cookbook.
“We wanted to be able to share it with the community,” said Davison. “A lot of people have said, ‘I really want to try to make those,’ and they’ll be able to try it–they may only try it once, but just try it. If it’s something that interests you, don’t let anything stop you.”
Between the destabilizing effects of the pandemic and, in her own life, having a grandmother living with them, Davison said that something that set in for her was the importance of everyone having a sense of their own worth.
“I wanted to do something that is down-home,” said Davison, “and also as I started working on the project a little bit further, I realized that there is an opportunity to engage kids too, so I’m working with the middle school to do art that can be used in the tabs of the cookbook.”
In addition to macrons and other deserts, Davison has received recipes for vegetable sides, meats, and even homemade noodles. Every participant submitting a recipe for the book, will also be registered for a drawing for free copy when publication is complete.