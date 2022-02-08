The Columbia County Sheriff's Office investigated a high-speed collision of a vehicle with a State Patrol squad on Interstate-90/94 outside Poynette on Jan. 23, resulting in the filing of a civil forfeiture against a Pewaukee woman for inattentive driving.
No criminal charges have been filed following a highway collision that resulted in a totaled State Patrol vehicle and injured state trooper outside Poynette according to documents released by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
According to incident reports released by the Sheriff's Office on Monday a Columbia County deputy responded to the scene of the crash just before 11 a.m. on Jan. 23. A semi truck had been pulled over by a State Patrol officer on southbound Interstate-90/94 near the County Highway CS exit, when a Honda Pilot crashed into the officer's Ford Explorer.
Upon arrival at the scene, the deputy reported that the Explorer which was in the ditch on the right appeared to no longer be drivable with shattered rear windows and "extreme damage" to the rear of the vehicle.
The trooper, who had been in the Explorer at the time of the crash, initially told the deputy he did not think he needed to be checked out with Poynette-Dekorra EMS who were on the scene, but had what appeared to be a four-inch gash across his head and later was taken by the ambulance.
The driver of the Honda Pilot, a Pewaukee woman who was driving home from LaCrosse, was still in her vehicle and told the officer that beside a sore neck, she did not appear to be injured. According to the woman, she was driving about 70 mph in the far left lane when she approached the scene of the traffic stop, at which point a semi truck that was in the far right lane began moving over to the left lane where she was driving. The woman moved over to the rumble strips and sped up to get out of the way of the truck. As she passed the truck, she told the officer that her vehicle hit some ice and spun out, crashing into the squad.
The woman was given a preliminary breath test and registered 0.00. She was later issued a civil forfeiture citation for inattentive driving.