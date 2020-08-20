On Sunday, Aug. 16 at approximately 11:03 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a golf cart that went off a steep hill and one person was pinned underneath the golf cart at the Crystal Lake Campground in the Town of West Point.
Bystanders were able to get the golf cart off the subject prior to arrival of emergency services. Lodi EMS arrived and found a 17-year-old female from Illinois, with no pulse and not breathing.The patient regained a pulse and was breathing prior to leaving the scene.
However, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, the 17-year-old female died at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. Her name is being withheld at this time.
The investigation at the scene revealed the golf cart left a site within the campground and rolled approximately 40 feet down a steep hill to the shoreline of Crystal Lake ejecting the patient and her mother. The Club Car golf cart came to rest on its side pinning the 17-year old underneath. Both occupants had been consuming alcohol.
The investigation is ongoing in order to determine who was driving, and the events that led up to the crash. If you have information about this incident, please contact Detective Sergeant David Clark at 608-742-4166, Ext. 3317.
Assisting at the scene were Lodi EMS, Lodi Fire Department, Middleton EMS, Sauk Prairie EMS and Blystone Towing.
