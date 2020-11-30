Security image
Seen is a security camera image of the suspect who robbed the Dollar General in Lodi at approximately 7:31 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29. There is currently an on-going investigation.

 Contributed photo

At approximately 7:31 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, there was a call to the Lodi Police Department about a robbery that had taken place at the Dollar General, located at 717 N. Main Street in Lodi.

According to the police report, the suspect entered the store and reached over the counter and grabbed cash from the open cash drawer. It was reported that the suspect did not display a weapon during the robbery.

The suspect was deemed as light-skinned, being 20-30 years old, and 6-foot tall with a thin build. The suspect was wearing a black jacket with the hood pulled above his head, dark pants with the cuffs rolled up, dark-colored shoes, a dark gator type mask wrapped around his face, and dark-colored gloves.

After the cash was taken, the suspect fled the store on foot and headed north. Lodi Police Officers searched the area and were unable to immediately locate the subject.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office initially assisted the Lodi Police Department, and there is currently an on-going investigation.

