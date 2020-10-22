Lodi Utilities was recently selected by Focus on Energy to participate in a new and exciting pilot program, the Save to Give Challenge, which is kicking off in early 2021.
Through Save to Give, local residents can save energy and earn up to $25,000 for one or more local charities.
Nominations for local charity partners are being accepted now through the Focus on Energy website at www.focusonenergy.com/lodicharity. Nominations are due by Monday, Nov. 2.
Organizations interested in being a beneficiary of the Save to Give Challenge campaign must:
— Be based in, or do work, in Lodi;
— Be a civic organization or a 501(c)(3) entity;
— Use funding derived through the Save to Give challenge to directly benefit Lodi and its residents; and
— Actively recruit participants to join the Save to Give Challenge.
Individuals interested in nominating a local non-profit can also reach out to Brady Steigauf with questions at brady.steigauf@focusonenergy.com or at 608-284-1756.
More information about the Save to Give challenge is available at www.focusonenergy.com/savetogive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.