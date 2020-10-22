Lodi Utilities was recently selected by Focus on Energy to participate in a new and exciting pilot program, the Save to Give Challenge, which is kicking off in early 2021.

Through Save to Give, local residents can save energy and earn up to $25,000 for one or more local charities.

Nominations for local charity partners are being accepted now through the Focus on Energy website at www.focusonenergy.com/lodicharity. Nominations are due by Monday, Nov. 2.

Organizations interested in being a beneficiary of the Save to Give Challenge campaign must: 

— Be based in, or do work, in Lodi; 

— Be a civic organization or a 501(c)(3) entity; 

— Use funding derived through the Save to Give challenge to directly benefit Lodi and its residents; and

— Actively recruit participants to join the Save to Give Challenge.

Individuals interested in nominating a local non-profit can also reach out to Brady Steigauf with questions at brady.steigauf@focusonenergy.com or at 608-284-1756.

More information about the Save to Give challenge is available at www.focusonenergy.com/savetogive.

