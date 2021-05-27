Focus on Energy’s Save to Give program returns to Lodi starting June 14, offering residents the opportunity to win a donation to three Lodi charities in return for saving energy at home.
Save to Give is offering up to $19,000 to be shared by the charities, on top of the $6,000 in donations secured during the first campaign earlier this year.
“We had 116 Lodi households participating in the first campaign earned enough points to win $6,000.” said Ann Groves Lloyd, Mayor of Lodi. “We want to encourage all Lodi Utilities customers to enroll in the Save to Give campaign. It’s easy to do, and participation will result in lower energy bills, a lighter impact on our planet, and generate significant donations to our local non-profits. This is an opportunity to have a real, lasting impact in our community.”
A committee of Lodi residents selected Reach Out Lodi, Prairie Valley Resale Store, and the Lodi Parent-Teacher Organization to receive evenly divided shares of any donation from Save to Give. Each organization works to have its supporters enroll in Save to Give.
Save to Give’s winter donation made a big difference for Lodi’s charities.
“We can pay for two months’ rent and still do our magic assisting people in need …” –Jennie Larsen, Prairie Valley Resale Store
“…We’re going to buy more swings for our 4K playground!” Melissa Walsh, Lodi Parent Teacher Organization
“Funding generated by saving energy in the winter will be used to help families with seemingly insurmountable needs.” –Jim Schmiedlin, Reach Out Lodi
“This is a great program that helps everyone involved. It’s easy. It’s free, and best of all, participants can save some energy and money, too,” said Katie Jones with Focus on Energy.