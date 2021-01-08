For the last few months, the Lodi Public Library was closed to the public due to surging positive cases of COVID-19 in the area. The library closed shortly after the pandemic began in March, but was able to reopen in June, before closing again in November.
On Monday, Jan. 11, the public will again will be allowed to peruse the shelves inside the building. Computers, copiers and fax machines will also be available for the public to use, and so will the bathrooms.
However, seating will be limited as the library is still limiting situations in which people could linger throughout the building for extended periods of time. Masks will be mandatory for all who enter, with the library having some available for those who enter without one. Sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer is also available inside.
All curbside pickup services will still be available if you choose that option. The library will operate under its normal hours — Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Healthy living collection
Thanks to donations worth $2,400, the library has been able to create a new healthy living collection to its shelves. The Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation donated $1,400 and the Friends of Lodi Public Library donated an additional $1,000 to fund the purchases. The donations also helped with a new display area for those items.
Adding the healthy living collection has been something that the library has thought about doing for awhile.
Patrons can now rent small exercise equipment to try at home, various fitness DVDs and a wide collection of books about health and exercise. Some of the equipment includes resistance bands, a UGI fitness kit, various small weights, yoga mats, a 20-pound sandbag, jump ropes of all sizes and more.
For further questions, call the library at 608-592-4130 or email at staff@lodipubliclibrary.org.
