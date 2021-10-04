An update in regards to the Lodi School District’s strategic plan was provided by district staff to the school board during its Sept. 13 meeting.
The strategic plan was adopted by the board in July, and the district has been taking steps to put that plan into place, along with creating an active document for those plans.
The planning process began in January and community events were held in May and June, with 148 residents participating. The overall plan was presented by the Vision, Elements, Study Team (VEST) to the board in July, before it was adopted.
The district then came up with five main pillars in the plan — preparing for the future, nurturing the whole student, innovative communication connection, district workforce, and operational excellence.
The topics of preparing for the future, nurturing the whole student and operational excellence were addressed at the Sept. 13 meeting. All topics are keeping the district’s mission at the forefront: “In partnership with our community, nurturing every student’s potential for growth and opportunities; socially, mentally and academically in a safe, respectful, and an inclusive environment to create innovative problem solvers.”
Preparing for the future “explores academic and career excellence for diverse futures through opportunity, relevance and readiness.” Director of Curriculum and Instruction Nicholas Karls spoke briefly on the topic.
Karls said the district will leverage what was heard from the community against what the Department of Public Instruction has put emphasis on — primary and elementary school literacy and middle school math.
Karls said that the district is updating its LMS math curriculum, with the goal to have it in place for the 2022-23 school year. He added the high school has had high ACT test scores, as well as high attendance and graduation rates.
“We have a lot to be proud of,” Karls said.
Karls said the district seems to have plateaued in academic excellence and readiness, so it is looking for ways to improve. He noted that educators have identified the needs for a phonemic awareness program in grades 4K through first, in order to help young students “recognize sounds of the spoken word” as it is “a huge building block.” Additionally, Karls noted that an update to the phonic/spelling/word study program needs to be updated for kindergarten through fifth grade.
In order to help with career exploration, Karls said the district will have academic and career planning activities, regional career fairs, classroom and business community partnerships, and a youth apprentice program.
Director of Student Services Adria Schroder then talked about nurturing the whole student, which is “creating a sense of belonging by growing empathy and compassion, inspiring the emotional and physical wellbeing of each student.” She noted that the district has created some focus on the social emotional learning (SEL) for the past three years. This is Schroeder’s first year with the district.
“We feel that SEL is important because it directly impacts students’ readiness for learning,” she said.
Schroeder said that under the topic, there are five broad, but intra-related areas — understanding and managing emotions, setting and achieving goals, feeling and showing empathy for others, establishing and maintaining positive relationships, and making responsible decisions.
The district’s goals for nurturing the whole student are to adopt a universal K-12 SEL curriculum, implement SEL and mental health interventions, define a mental health referral pathway, improve the culture, climate and student belonging in the classroom, educate staff, students and the community on mental health disorders and how to respond during a mental health crisis. Schroeder said that the district wants to reach those goals by June 2022.
For the current year, the district has Professional Practice Goals, and all teachers trained in Responsive Classroom (K-5) and Developmental Design (6-12). According to the plan, “the Responsive Classroom and Developmental Design approach brings everyday strategies and routines into the classroom for relationship and social skill building, establishing a safe learning community and developing intrinsic motivation within the students.”
LMS Principal Derek Pertzborn briefly added to the topic by saying that the school is adopting the Satchel Pulse pilot program, which will teach students certain skills pertaining to their overall health.
“We can teach students to identify their emotions,” he said. “We can teach students to manage their behavior.” Pertzborn added that at the end of each day, a 20-minute block in homeroom will be reserved for such topics.
Pertzborn concluded by saying that a universal screening test — of 20 questions — will be given three times a year, and that Satchel Pulse will collect the data so the district can further identify struggling students.
The last topic talked about on Sept. 13 was operation excellence, which is “planning for the district, incorporating innovation, budget forecasting, building maintenance, and future needs for the district ensuring operational viability.”
Referendums play a big role in this topic. Business Manager Brent Richter said that the district has utilized three referendums since 2005, and that another referendum is possible to begin next year — the current referendum expires this year. The board can vote for or against a referendum by Jan. 10, and if approved, would go on the ballot during the next election cycle.
It’s also important to know that district enrollment numbers over the next five years is a critical piece in funding, too. The more students a district has, the more revenue it will receive in financial support.