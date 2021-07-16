Two men from New Mexico were arrested on drug charges in the early morning hours on Thursday, July 15.
At approximately 3 a.m., according to a press release, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was requested by the Wisconsin State Patrol to assist with locating a vehicle involved in a driving complaint. A Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle parked at the westbound rest area on I-39/90/94.
The vehicle was identified as having improper registration through the State of New Mexico. The deputy had contact with the occupants of the vehicle and observed signs of drug use while speaking with them.
According to the press release, deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and recovered approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine, prescription narcotic pills, several packages of commercially produced THC products, a large quantity of prepaid debit cards, and a large quantity of suspected stolen property.
The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and transported to the Columbia County Jail. The following charges were requested from the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office:
Sir Cotton, age 23, of New Mexico was charged with possession of a aschedule 2 narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ryan Griffin, age 40, of New Mexico, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule 2 narcotic, and possession with intent to deliver THC.
The vehicle was impounded by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office pending further investigation. A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Detective determined the vehicle likely was stolen from the State of New Mexico.
According to the sheriff's department, it is suspected that Cotton and Griffin were committing thefts in the greater Milwaukee area and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify victims. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office would like to take the opportunity to remind citizens to lock their vehicles and remove valuable items when you leave your vehicle.
If you have information regarding suspicious activity in Columbia County, please contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS or by visiting www.p3tips.com/1175