On Sept. 29, a memorial blood drive will be held at the Lodi Area EMS station from noon to 6 p.m. to honor Brad Morter, a lifetime Lodi resident, who died unexpectedly in May.
Morter, a 1975 graduate of Lodi High School donated more than 108 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross over 40 years. According to a past Lodi Enterprise article, Morter’s first donation came in 1979. He reached the 100-gallon milestone in March 2017.
The reason Morter started donating blood was because a former co-worker was diagnosed with cancer and required numerous blood transfusions. Morter then always wanted to make sure that those who needed blood could get it.
Around Lodi, Morter spent years volunteering for local organizations including Yellow Thunder Snowmobile Club, Lodi Area EMS and Waunakee Area EMS. He also volunteered at countless blood drives in the area, starting in the late 1990s.
The blood drive Spept. 29 is being held because as Morter’s wife, Patty, said in an email to the Lodi Enterprise-Poynette Press, it’s “a way to honor his remarkable life and the numerous lives he saved through blood donation.”
The goal is to have 108 gallons of blood donated, marking what Morter gave throughout his life. Patty Morter said if people aren’t able to attend Lodi’s event, she encourages them to donate at any other American Red Cross location.
Before the event, T-shirts with “#108forbrad” written on them will be sold, with all proceeds going to the American Red Cross. A brat stand will also be set up outside the EMS station with all proceeds going to the Lodi Area EMS.
“We hope this amazing drive encourages people to donate blood while supporting two amazing organizations,” Patty Morter said.