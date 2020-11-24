Nov. 17
A Lodi officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. A written warning was given.
A Lodi officer conducted a security check of Lodi High School All appeared normal.
A Lodi officer conducted a security check of the Lodi Middle School. All appeared normal.
A Lodi officer conducted a security check of the old primary school. All appeared normal.
A Lodi officer was requested to provided mutual aid by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to assist a deputy on a traffic stop. The officer assisted as needed.
Nov. 18
A Lodi officer observed a female juvenile on a bicycle past curfew hours. The officer contacted the parents who picked up the juvenile. The officer warned the juvenile about curfew.
The Lodi Police Department was requested to assist the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop.
A Lodi Police Officer observed a male run back and forth near Chestnut Bridge and located a juvenile on foot in the middle of Chestnut, who stated he was meeting friends at the bridge. The officer escorted the male to the residence. A warning was given for curfew.
The Lodi Police Department received a report of construction vehicles blocking stop signs at the intersection of Lodi Street and Main Street in the City of Lodi.
A Lodi officer was dispatched to the 80 block of Strangeway Avenue for a check welfare request. The officer made contact with the subject and a safety plan was put in place.
A Lodi officer conducted a security check of Lodi High School. All appeared normal.
A Lodi officer saw on the 200 block of Strangeway a violation of parking ordinances. A citation was issued.
Nov. 19
A Lodi officer conducted a security check of the Lodi Middle School. All appeared normal.
The Lodi Police Department conducted a security check in the 200 block of Water Street. All open doors were secured. All appeared normal.
A Lodi officer conducted a security check of the old primary school. All appeared normal.
A Lodi officer conducted a security check of Lodi Elementary School. All appeared normal.
The Lodi Police Department conducted a foot patrol of Joyce Drive. All appeared normal.
A Lodi officer conducted a house watch on the 100 block of Vilas Hibbard. All appeared normal.
The Lodi Police Department received an anonymous tip from a citizen.
The Lodi Police Department received a request for a welfare check on a male who appeared to be sleeping in a vehicle in the 200 block of Prospect Avenue in the City of Lodi.
Lodi police assisted the Columbia County Sheriff with a driving complaint. An older white Mustang was traveling at a high speed on Hwy. 60.
A Lodi officer conducted a security check of Lodi High School. All appeared normal.
A Lodi office conducted a traffic stop for a registration violation. A written warning was issued.
A Lodi officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. A written warning was issued.
A Lodi officer responded to the 300 block of Lodi Street for a medical alarm activation. All OK, accidental, no transport needed.
A Lodi officer conducted a security check of the old primary school. All appeared normal.
A Lodi officer conducted a security check of the Lodi Middle School. All appeared normal.
The Lodi Police Department conducted a foot patrol of the Lodi Canning Company. All appeared normal.
Nov. 20
Lodi police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Strangeway Avenue and Prospect Avenue.
A caller reported mental health information update on a subject in the city pending treatment program.
A Lodi officer received a phone call from a female who initially reported her phone and wallet were stolen from a business in the 200 block of Main Street in the City of Lodi. It was later discovered that the female likely left the phone and wallet on the vehicle roof since the phone and wallet were located near her resident the following day. The female located her phone near the driveway and a citizen located her wallet nearby and returned it. The female reported her phone was cracked and nothing was missing from her wallet.
A Lodi police officer conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 60 near Hwy. Y in the Town of Lodi for speeding. The driver was given a warning.
Nov. 21
A Lodi officer responded to a suspicious complaint in the 100 block of Hill Street in the City of Lodi. The caller observed a neighbor’s vehicle’s hazard lights flashing. The officer checked the area and vehicle, and nothing suspicious was located. The hazard lights eventually turned off on their own and vehicle was locked.
A Lodi officer was requested by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Officer to respond to a deputy’s traffic stop and assist during an OWI investigation.
Nov. 22
A Lodi officer conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 60 near Lindsay in the City of Lodi for a vehicle without plates or a temporary tag visible. The officer ran the vehicle’s VIN number and it came back valid. No plates were on the vehicle due to DMV COVID protocols.
A Lodi officer conducted a traffic stop on Sauk near Fieldstone in the City of Lodi for speeding. The driver was given a written warning.
Nov. 23
A Lodi officer conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 60 near McCully in the Town of Lodi for a vehicle without plates or temporary tag visible. The driver handed the officer a crumpled temporary tag and the vehicle was valid via the VIN number.
Manure spill on roadway from Sauk Street at West City Limit to Strangeway Avenue to Hwy. J. A road hazard was reported to the city’s public works department.
