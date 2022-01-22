A 39-year-old Arlington man is being charged with felony operating a vehicle while under the influence as a third offense and possession of a concealed weapon following a traffic stop on Jan. 17.
Robert Lester Manke was pulled over for speeding on northbound Highway 151 in the Town of Arlington at around 10:30 p.m., according to the criminal complaint, reportedly going 80 mph in a 55 mph zone.
A Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputy caught up with Manke at a nearby gas station, finding two passengers in the vehicle, a 12-year-old, and an 11-year-old. When asked if he had been drinking, Manke reportedly responded, "a couple."
The deputy reported seeing a knife in Manke's front pocket and asked if he had any other concealed weapons, at which point Manke pulled out a collapsible "police baton."
Following a field sobriety test, Manke showed a majority of indicators for intoxication and registered an estimated blood alcohol level of .177 on a preliminary breath test, over twice the legal limit.
On Jan. 19 Manke appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court by video from the jail, and was subsequently released on a signature bond, scheduled to return for a March 3 hearing.
If convicted, Manke faces a mandatory minimum 90 days in jail and up to two years in prison.