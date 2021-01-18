The Lodi and Poynette areas will have plenty to vote for in April, with a lot of local seats up for election.
The City of Lodi will have three Alderperson seats up for election, but only two people have filed the timely candidacy papers. Eric Hansen, who is currently on the City Council, and Timothy Ripp will be on the ballot. Alders Steve Clemens and Suzanne Miller did not file paperwork to run for re-election.
The Village of Poynette will have four Board seats up for election. Incumbents Diana Kaschinske (Village President), along with Steve Mueller and Jerry Burke, will run for re-election. The Trustee seat currently occupied by Judainne Stronach is also up for election, but according to Village Clerk Natalie Megow, Stroanch has not filed candidacy or non-candidacy papers. Newcomer Joanne Young will be the fourth name on the ballot.
Both area school boards will each have three seats up for election. In Poynette, Board President Kathleen Lucey will not run for re-election. Incumbents Ruth Ann Lee and Jeff Noble will be on the ballot, along with newcomer Jody Bartnik.
In Lodi, only two people have filed to appear on the ballot, as incumbents Steven Ricks and Shelly Pare will not run for re-election. Only incumbent and Vice President Angie Lathrop and newcomer Kristi McMorris will be on the ballot. Julie Burkholder will be a registered write-in candidate.
Per the district, “Since there are three seats and only two candidates listed, all write in votes will be counted. This is different than normal for write-ins due to the fact we do not have at least three names on the ballot for the three seats. Normally you would need to be a registered write-in to be counted. Since we only have two official candidates on the ballot, all write-ins will be counted and the one with the most votes will fill the three seats.”
If any would like to be a write-in candidate for the open Lodi School Board seat, you must file the appropriate paperwork, which can be done at the district office.
Town of Lodi
The Town of Lodi held its caucus to decide who will appear on the April ballot.
With Town Board Chair Brian Henry not running for re-election, James Brooks will be on the ballot, the current Supervisor 1. Chad Wolter will appear at the Supervisor 1 position on the ballot, with Thomas Quackenboss a registered write-in.
Thomas Marx will be on the ballot for Supervisor 2 as Aaron Arnold is not seeking re-election. John Pickle Jr. will be the candidate for the Harmony Grove sanitary district commissioner, while Paul Tatro will be the registered write-in for the Okee sanitary district commissioner.
Town of Leeds
After its caucus, the Town of Leeds nominated the following to appear on April’s ballot — Mark Frank (Town Board Chair), Alan Kaltenberg (Supervisor 1), Dan Anderson (Supervisor 2), Mark Witt (Treasurer), and Joan Olson (Clerk). All are incumbents.
Other municipalities
Caucus results were not reported from the Village of Arlington, the Town of Dane, the Town of West Point or the Town of Dekorra. The Village of Dane will hold its caucus on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.