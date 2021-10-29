Oct. 4
Traffic control at 11:51 a.m. Police conducted a funeral escort.
Citation issued at 12:25 p.m. on Clark and School streets for improper passing of a stopped school bus.
Extra patrol at 5:10 p.m. on Lodi Street for speed enforcement.
Extra patrol at 5:32 p.m. on Church Street for speed enforcement.
Harassment complaint at 6:19 p.m. at Lodi High School involving six juveniles.
Police received bond violation at 7:24 p.m. at Waddle Inn.
Traffic stop at 9:04 p.m. on Sauk Street for an equipment violation.
Oct. 5
EMS call at 2:12 a.m. in the 100 block of Cobblestone. Police responded.
School traffic enforcement at 8:03 a.m. on Sauk Street.
Extra patrol at 4:19 p.m. on Water Street.
Extra patrol at 5:02 p.m. on Lodi Street for speed enforcement.
Extra patrol at 5:09 p.m. on Sauk.
Traffic stop at 5:14 p.m. on Hwy. 60 near McCully for speed on Lodi Street.
Extra patrol at 5:21 p.m. Officer watched stop signs at Sunrise and Valley.
Extra patrol at 6:08 p.m. on Church Street conducted for speed enforcement.
Traffic stop at 7:31 p.m. on Sauk for a moving violation.
Oct. 6
Parking violation at 3:13 a.m. in the 100 block of Joyce Dr. for 24-hour parking violation.
Parking violation at 3:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Joyce Dr. for 24-hour parking violation.
Parking violation at 3:25 a.m. in the 100 block of Joyce Dr. for 24-hour parking violation.
Extra patrol at 7:55 a.m. in the area of Fair Street and Millston.
Traffic stop at 7:59 a.m. for a moving violation.
Theft reported at 8 a.m. of a missing picnic table from Glenview Park on Joyce Drive.
Traffic stop at 8:54 a.m. for a moving violation.
Special event at 10:01 a.m. Coffee with a cop event at Our House Senior Living.
Welfare check at 11:41 a.m.
Animal call at 12 p.m.
Traffic stop at 2:28 p.m. for a moving violation.
Extra patrol at 2:40 p.m. Police conducted school traffic patrol in the area of Millston Avenue and Fair Street.
911 hang-up at 2:43 p.m. All was OK.
Extra patrol at 2:53 p.m. School traffic enforcement on Ellie Rae Drive.
Extra patrol at 2:54 p.m. Officer conducted stationary radar in a school zone.
Traffic stop at 3:15 p.m. for a moving violation.
Fraud complaint at 5:16 p.m. in the 100 block of Lodi St.
Child abuse complaint at 5:19 p.m.
Traffic stop at 10:30 p.m. on Portage Street for an equipment violation. Corey Sheldon, 22, of Stoughton, arrested for operating while under the influence. Sheldon was issued citations for operating without insurance and possessing open intoxicants in a motor vehicle. Sheldon was transported to the Columbia County Jail, where was booked in for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 7
Extra patrol at 7:26 a.m. Officer conducted stationary radar in the Sauk Street school zone.
Traffic stop at 7:40 a.m. for a moving violation.
Parking violation at 8:22 a.m. Police addressed an ordinance violation in the 100 block of Merton Avenue.
Special event at 10:25 a.m. Coffee with a cop at Aspirus Divine Health Center.
Traffic stop at 1:22 p.m. for a moving violation.
Traffic stop at 1:30 a.m. for a registration violation.
Driving complaint at 1:45 p.m.
Welfare check at 2:40 p.m.
Missing person call at 3:28 p.m. Subject was located.
Traffic stop at 6:56 p.m. on Corner Street for speed.
Oct. 8
Medical alert alarm at 7:28 a.m. in the 600 block of Clark St.
Extra traffic patrol at 7:45 a.m. in the area of Portage Street and Main Street.
Traffic stop at 7:48 a.m. in the area of Portage Street and Main Street.
Driving complaint at 8:26 a.m. in the area of Sauk Street and Valley Drive.
Extra patrol at 1:42 p.m. on Sauk Street.
Suspicious call at 2:32 p.m. for a subject following the reporting party from Oxford to Lodi.
Juvenile call at 4:07 p.m. About six juveniles on top of Goeres Park shelter roof. Juveniles warned and removed.
Animals call at 4:31 p.m. Department rescued a kitten stuck in a storm drain with the help of Lodi citizens.
Traffic stop at 5:36 p.m. on Hwy. 113 near South County Line for speed.
Traffic stop at 5:52 p.m. on Hwy. 113 near South County Line for speed.
Welfare check at 6:41 p.m. in 100 block of Joyce Dr. Officer attempted contact at door with no answer. Lights were off and was quiet in residence. Spoke to neighbor who stated they heard TV on earlier in the day. Mailbox was empty and unknown if vehicle was in the garage. Officer stated would check on individual the next day.
Oct. 9
Mutual aid at 12:22 a.m. Officer was requested for mutual aid by COSO for pursuit. LOPD started to respond and pursuit was terminated.
Traffic stop at 6:09 p.m. on Corner and Bellin for a moving violation.
Police was out with male subject at 7:33 p.m. on Corner Street. All OK.
Oct. 10
911 hang-up at 3:33 a.m. from high school. Number came from land line and known to have calls from elevator multiple times in the past. No vehicles on scene and area appeared okay.
Traffic stop at 6:52 a.m. in the area of Portage Street and Clark Street.
Traffic stop at 9:14 a.m. in the area of Strange Way and Tena Marie Circle.
Traffic stop at 9:58 a.m. in the area of Water Street at Pleasure Street.
911 hang-up at 12:28 p.m. at the Lodi Fair Grounds. No emergency found.
Extra patrol at 2:54 p.m. on Water Street.
911 hang-up at 2:57 p.m. Open line at Lodi High School. No emergency found.
Extra patrol at 4:10 p.m. on Spring Street.
Traffic stop at 6:58 p.m. on South Main near Sodders.
Oct. 11
Extra school traffic patrol at 7:42 a.m. in the area of 1000 Sauk St.
Traffic stop at 8:45 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Lodi Street.