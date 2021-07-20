Throughout the country, school districts have seen a significant rise in open records requests from the public. When there is a rise in these types of requests, there is a natural curiosity on how a district processes these requests, if there is a cost for these requests, and how a district determines this cost (if one is charged).
The School District of Lodi has been no exception to this growing trend. In an attempt to help the public understand the process that goes on behind the scenes when it comes to an open records request, the District has put together an informational document which explains some of the commonly asked questions around open records request. A link to this document can be found here or can be located on the School District of Lodi’s webpage at lodi.k12.wi.us under the About Us section of the webpage.
The document also includes a link to a Wisconsin Public Records Law Guidance resource document which is produced by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ). This document from the DOJ, along with guidance from the District’s legal counsel, are the driving forces behind the process that is followed during any open records request.