The Lodi Valley Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance welcomes all volunteers to help during it Trail Improvement Day on Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The morning will be focused on the process on de-berming, as well as rehabilitating the eroded treads the lead uphill and beyond the Steenbock Preserve.
According to the group’s Facebook post, de-berming is necessary to the survival of the trail.
“Cumulative use of a trail, year-in and year-out, is akin to beating the ground with a hammer. Walking on the trail causes the tread surface to harden and to sink relative to adjacent areas,” the post reads. “As each boot or sneaker lifts off the tread a small amount of soil is transported horizontally toward the edge of the trail. Soil accumulates and becomes a berm. The berm obstructs water flow and causes erosion. De-berming is the act of reducing the soil accumulation so that water can continue off the trail.”
All volunteers are to meet at the South Merrimac Ferry Landing on Highway 113. All tools will be provided. Bring a mask to wear during instructions. Social distancing will be practiced. Volunteers are encouraged to wear long sleeves, hefty shoes, and bring work gloves and water.
For more information contact Bill Welch at 608-843-3026.
